The road to the future, for now, is based on batteries. As the private vehicle space is rapidly getting wired with electric technology, the commercial vehicle space is also gradually catching up. Among the brains dedicated towards producing commercial electric vehicles is Futuricum, a Swiss-based company manufacturing electric trucks. Not just that, Futuricum is a Guinness World Record holder as well.

A Volvo-based delivery truck named Conti Efficient Pro made a world record for the longest distance travelled by an electric truck on a single charge. The total distance travelled by the truck was a whopping 1099 kilometers. It took the truck two drivers, 23 hours, and an average speed of 50 km/h to achieve this feat. Circling on the closed Continental track in Hanover, Germany, the EV did a total of 392 laps on one single charge.

Watch the video here:

The truck used for the record was specially designed for long-distance runs and was equipped with a revamped wet handling, a robust braking system, low rolling resistance, and packed a 680-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. However, the pre-conditions of the truck are not specified. For example, it is not known if the truck was loaded with cargo or was running empty while setting the record.

Futuricum called the feat a realistic average value of the intended usage of the truck. The company also states that the distance covered by the truck might reduce with the usage of the vehicle over time.

It is evident that the conditions while making the record were kept in the vicinity of the ideal. However, in normal road conditions, with multiple stoppages and loaded cargo, the truck has a range of 402 kilometers, claims Futuricum. In addition, citing the physical conditions the truck will run in, the speed is automatically controlled at 88 km/h.

