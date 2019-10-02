Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Here's a Look at All the Cars Used by Mahatma Gandhi in India

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. One of the biggest political figures in India's struggle for independence in 1947, Gandhi was the man behind the Satyagraha movement and the civil disobedience, based on non-violence.

This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Government of India is going to release commemorative stamps and coins. As the country celebrates the birth of the father of the nation, we take a look at all of the cars used by the leader through his life.

Ford Model T. (Image source: Twitter/ 365 Days of Motoring)

Ford Model T

At a time when there were just a handful of cars to talk about, the Ford Model T concretized people’s perception of a reliable car for families to commute. The Model T hence became a yardstick against which most cars were compared to in America. In India, the car was used by Mahatma Gandhi on several occasions and is of historic importance. The leader, drove the car in UP in 1927 to address a rally. Ever since the car has seen ownerships with several classic car collectors in India.

Mahatma Gandhi and his Packard 120.

Packard 120

Mahatma Gandhi was also spotted a few times in a white Packard 120 that was reportedly owned by freedom fighter and industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla back then. There were only a handful of these cars in India which were owned by rich businessmen and industrialist at the time. Lala Shri Ram, an Indian businessman and founder of Delhi Cloth & General Mills was also said to have owned a similar white Packard.

Studebaker President. (Image source: Team BHP)

Studebaker President

As the name suggests the Studebaker President was one of the most renowned models used by important personalities and was manufactured from 1926 to 1933. Unlike several models that were short-lived back in the day, the Studebaker President came to be known as the ideal car for important personalities around the world. It was manufactured by Studebaker Corporation of South Bend in Indiana, US.

