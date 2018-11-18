English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Gang Of Auto-Lifters Busted In Delhi, Vehicles Worth More Than 1 Crore Recovered

The cars that the gang stole included premium SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Gang Of Auto-Lifters Busted In Delhi, Vehicles Worth More Than 1 Crore Recovered
Auto-lifters caught by Delhi Police.
Loading...
In a major catch, Delhi Police has arrested a gang of auto-lifters and recovered vehicles worth more than 1 crore. Ravinder, Anwar and Ashok, who were active in the NCR, were arrested with help of crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNs) after a police team apprehended one auto-lifter along with one stolen motorcycle, which he stole from Keshopur Mandi.

Cars recovered from the auto-lifters. Cars recovered from the auto-lifters.

All the three criminals have been previously involved in other burglar and theft cases. The cars they stole included premium SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio. All these cars are sold for a good amount in the stolen car market.

In order to apprehend proclaimed offenders, an intensive drive has been launched by Kirti Nagar Police. During the current year, Kirti Nagar Police has done a remarkable task in apprehending 121 desperate criminals who were declared POs by different courts.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...