Gang Of Auto-Lifters Busted In Delhi, Vehicles Worth More Than 1 Crore Recovered

Cars recovered from the auto-lifters.

In a major catch, Delhi Police has arrested a gang of auto-lifters and recovered vehicles worth more than 1 crore. Ravinder, Anwar and Ashok, who were active in the NCR, were arrested with help of crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNs) after a police team apprehended one auto-lifter along with one stolen motorcycle, which he stole from Keshopur Mandi.All the three criminals have been previously involved in other burglar and theft cases. The cars they stole included premium SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio. All these cars are sold for a good amount in the stolen car market.In order to apprehend proclaimed offenders, an intensive drive has been launched by Kirti Nagar Police. During the current year, Kirti Nagar Police has done a remarkable task in apprehending 121 desperate criminals who were declared POs by different courts.