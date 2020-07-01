Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330 Plane Wheel Sinks in Ground After Going Off Tarmac While Backtracking

A Garuda Indonesia Airbus A330-300 flight flying from Makassar to Jakarta (Indonesia) (GA-613), was backtracking for departure when it went off the runway and came to a stop with the nose gear sunk into soft ground.

The aircraft had arrived on runway 03 as flight GA-610 from Jakarta and had taxied to the apron ahead of the incident. The aircraft subsequently was waiting for departure as flight GA-613 when it went off tarmac near the threshold of runway 03 blocking runway 03/21.

Garuda Indonesia A330 veers off the runway while preparing to depart from Sultan Hasanuddin Airport in Indonesia. No injuries reported. https://t.co/CiLJpz3a55 pic.twitter.com/SSDepy3q59 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) July 1, 2020

The airport reported the aircraft was backtracking the runway for departure and turning around to line up for takeoff when it skidded off the runway. So far, no injuries have been reported.

(This is a developing story, more updates will be added)