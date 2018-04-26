Geely Concept Icon Unveiled at Beijing Motor Show

Geely Concept Icon SUV. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

If you haven't heard of Geely already, you probably soon will do if it keeps unveiling new vehicles as stunning and stylish as the Concept Icon SUV it's just revealed at the Beijing Motor Show. The company already builds cars in its native Chinese market, but models like this are intended to show the world how it can push its designs way beyond the conservative offerings it currently sells in China.Chinese designers are not afraid to borrow more than a few styling cues from other manufacturers' existing models, and this one is no different. However, despite having some elements that are pretty familiar there's plenty of originality on show here as well. The leading edge of the clamshell bonnet is reminiscent of the Range Rover Evoque, as is the 'floating roof,' but it also borrows from more mundane models such as the Kia Soul.Some of the more original styling cues include an unusual 'step' in the window line close to the rear of the vehicle and the doors that open in opposite directions to deliver pillarless access to the interior of the concept. The front has the kind of ultra-slim headlights that are becoming increasingly common at the moment, especially with Volvo that's now owned by Geely. There's also a very distinctive squared-off section in the front bumper, which includes intricate lights and air intakes that have been nicely integrated into the overall design.The interior is achingly modern and possibly even futuristic, but the overall design of the ithe uniquewhat minimalist to allow more room for the passengers and cargo. Technology is definitely to the fore however, and one of the most unique design elements of the interior is an instrument panel that's displayed through a type of soft-woven fabric running across the whole dashboard. When it's not in use the display fades away, which then leaves the infotainment system in the centre of the fascia as the only display that can be seen.Unlike some of its recent unveilings, Geely hasn't said it has plans to put the Concept Icon into production and hasn't revealed anything about a potential powertrain. Instead, the Chinese manufacturer says the vehicle is intended to show "how far it could stretch its DNA to provide a unique offering for future customers."