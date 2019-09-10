Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Gemopai Astrid Lite Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 79,999

Gemopai Electric has launched their Astrid Lite electric scooter at a price tag of Rs 79,999 and the bookings for the scooter have already begun, with deliveries expected early next month.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gemopai Astrid Lite Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 79,999
Gemopai Astrid Lite. (Photo: Gemopai)
Loading...

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, announced the launch of Astrid Lite at a price tag of Rs 79,999. The scooter claims a range of 75-90 km per charge and has three riding modes - Sports, City and Economy. As per the company, the pre-booking starts for the Astrid Lite have begun with an expected delivery date in October first week. Astrid Lite comes in five colour options - Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange.

Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, “With Astrid Lite, our intention is to evolve the Electric Scooter options in the market for your everyday commuter. This perfect city scooter is focused at consumers looking for the best value buy and is primed to be a market disruptor with its unique design, fashionable colours, ride quality and service intention.”

The Sports mode lends more power to the scooter, taking the maximum speed up to 75 km/h and climbing angle of 180. The Economy mode takes the range to 90 km per charge and the City mode is the middle ground between the two. Astrid Lite is powered by a removable 1.7 KW lithium-ion battery. The scooter has a 2400W motor which at its peak performs at 4000W. The battery weighs around 8.5 kg.

In terms of features, the scooter gets LED lighting all over, and an LED instrument cluster, keyless entry, a front disc brake and a USB port.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram