Gemopai Astrid Lite Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 79,999

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, announced the launch of Astrid Lite at a price tag of Rs 79,999. The scooter claims a range of 75-90 km per charge and has three riding modes - Sports, City and Economy. As per the company, the pre-booking starts for the Astrid Lite have begun with an expected delivery date in October first week. Astrid Lite comes in five colour options - Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange.

Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, “With Astrid Lite, our intention is to evolve the Electric Scooter options in the market for your everyday commuter. This perfect city scooter is focused at consumers looking for the best value buy and is primed to be a market disruptor with its unique design, fashionable colours, ride quality and service intention.”

The Sports mode lends more power to the scooter, taking the maximum speed up to 75 km/h and climbing angle of 180. The Economy mode takes the range to 90 km per charge and the City mode is the middle ground between the two. Astrid Lite is powered by a removable 1.7 KW lithium-ion battery. The scooter has a 2400W motor which at its peak performs at 4000W. The battery weighs around 8.5 kg.

In terms of features, the scooter gets LED lighting all over, and an LED instrument cluster, keyless entry, a front disc brake and a USB port.

