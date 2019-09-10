Gemopai Astrid Lite Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 79,999
Gemopai Electric has launched their Astrid Lite electric scooter at a price tag of Rs 79,999 and the bookings for the scooter have already begun, with deliveries expected early next month.
Gemopai Astrid Lite. (Photo: Gemopai)
Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, announced the launch of Astrid Lite at a price tag of Rs 79,999. The scooter claims a range of 75-90 km per charge and has three riding modes - Sports, City and Economy. As per the company, the pre-booking starts for the Astrid Lite have begun with an expected delivery date in October first week. Astrid Lite comes in five colour options - Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange.
Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, “With Astrid Lite, our intention is to evolve the Electric Scooter options in the market for your everyday commuter. This perfect city scooter is focused at consumers looking for the best value buy and is primed to be a market disruptor with its unique design, fashionable colours, ride quality and service intention.”
The Sports mode lends more power to the scooter, taking the maximum speed up to 75 km/h and climbing angle of 180. The Economy mode takes the range to 90 km per charge and the City mode is the middle ground between the two. Astrid Lite is powered by a removable 1.7 KW lithium-ion battery. The scooter has a 2400W motor which at its peak performs at 4000W. The battery weighs around 8.5 kg.
In terms of features, the scooter gets LED lighting all over, and an LED instrument cluster, keyless entry, a front disc brake and a USB port.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon First Ride Review: Hits the Sweet Spot
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- 'Don't Do Drama, You Have to Stand Up': CISF Allegedly Misbehaves with Woman in Wheelchair at Delhi Airport
- Apple Special Event: What Will be That #OneMoreThing This Time Around?