Gemopai Electric Inaugurates Two New Dealerships in Delhi NCR Region in India

Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, has announced the launch of two dealership stores in the NCR region.

The company has partnered with EV Trades (Ghaziabad) and AVR Ecorides Pvt Ltd (Noida) to deliver the retail experience to customers, who can avail the ongoing festive offers by the company at any of the stores across India. The company also said in a statement that it is seeing 70 per cent of its pre-Covid volumes back and expects the volumes to be up by 100 per cent by December 2020.

It has plans of opening 8-10 stores across Delhi and NCR by the end of FY2020 and is looking for more such partnerships to further its plans.

Gemopai Electric Co-Founder Amit Raj Singh, said, “We are very happy to bring EVs closer to the customer through our partnership with EV Trades (Ghaziabad) and AVR Ecorides Pvt Ltd (Noida) across the NCR region. They have been extremely supportive and have been providing us with their expertise with the opening of the dealership in the area. With the pandemic driving the demand for personal mobility vehicles, these dealership stores will help the customers in getting access to our safe and affordable range of EVs and transform everyday commuting.”

Gemopai Electric’s existing fleet of Astrid Lite, Ryder and Miso is available through its dealership stores. The opening of these new stores, along with Gemopai’s network of 60+ dealership stores that also act as Gemopai vehicles, will continue to enable the adoption of EVs in the country, as per the company.