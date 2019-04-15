General Elections 2019: Voters to Get Free Service and Wash by Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has launched a unique nationwide customer benefit initiative to encourage its over 80 million customers in the country to vote during the upcoming 2019 General Elections. To support the world’s largest democratic elections, the Company has rolled-out a vehicle maintenance scheme for customers who exercise their Right to Vote.After casting their vote, customers can come to Hero MotoCorp dealerships and workshops, with the voter’s ink mark on their finger, to avail a free two-wheeler wash and get their vehicles serviced at Rs. 199 only. The scheme will be available up to two days after the polling day in every city during the months of April-May 2019.Customers can also pre-book the vehicle-servicing package.