English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
General Motors China Sales Decline as Market Stalls
China, the world's largest auto market, is critical for the U.S. carmaker. It sold over 4 million vehicles in the country last year, even more than it sold in the North Americas market.
General Motors logo (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
General Motors' quarterly sales in China fell for the first time in over a year, hit by faltering economic growth and a wider slowdown in the world's biggest auto market amid a whipsawing trade war with the United States. The U.S. carmaker sold 835,934 vehicles in the third quarter ended September, down a sharp 14.9 percent from a year earlier, which the firm said was due to a "softening" vehicle market and issues shifting to a new engine system with its Buick brand.
"The major reasons are a softening market, slowing lower-tier cities, Buick's engine change-over and a strong Q3 last year," a Shanghai-based GM spokeswoman said. She added the fall was not linked to trade tensions.
The fall marks the maiden drop since the first quarter of 2017, when GM's China sales fell 5.2 percent. GM switched to reporting only quarterly China sales earlier this year, scrapping monthly sales figures it had previously revealed.
China's automobile sales have been falling more broadly in recent months, with a slowing economy and trade frictions making consumers cautious about spending, an industry body said last month.
GM has been shifting its Buick cars to a new type of more efficient three-cylinder engine to meet emissions targets, which Chinese dealers told Reuters had hit sales because consumers were not yet convinced by the smaller engines.
"Many consumers still have concerns because they read negative comments about three-cylinder technology online, which aren't really fair," said a sales manager surnamed Hu at a Buick dealer in Zhejiang province.
China, the world's largest auto market, is critical for the U.S. carmaker. It sold over 4 million vehicles in the country last year, even more than it sold in the North Americas market. GM's sales in China inched up 0.7 percent in the second quarter of the year, slowing from an 8 percent rise in the January-March quarter.
GM's joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will also recall over 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from Oct. 20 due to a defect with the suspension system, a Chinese regulator said earlier this month. China's main auto industry body, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), is set to reveal September auto sales later this week.
"The major reasons are a softening market, slowing lower-tier cities, Buick's engine change-over and a strong Q3 last year," a Shanghai-based GM spokeswoman said. She added the fall was not linked to trade tensions.
The fall marks the maiden drop since the first quarter of 2017, when GM's China sales fell 5.2 percent. GM switched to reporting only quarterly China sales earlier this year, scrapping monthly sales figures it had previously revealed.
China's automobile sales have been falling more broadly in recent months, with a slowing economy and trade frictions making consumers cautious about spending, an industry body said last month.
GM has been shifting its Buick cars to a new type of more efficient three-cylinder engine to meet emissions targets, which Chinese dealers told Reuters had hit sales because consumers were not yet convinced by the smaller engines.
"Many consumers still have concerns because they read negative comments about three-cylinder technology online, which aren't really fair," said a sales manager surnamed Hu at a Buick dealer in Zhejiang province.
China, the world's largest auto market, is critical for the U.S. carmaker. It sold over 4 million vehicles in the country last year, even more than it sold in the North Americas market. GM's sales in China inched up 0.7 percent in the second quarter of the year, slowing from an 8 percent rise in the January-March quarter.
GM's joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will also recall over 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from Oct. 20 due to a defect with the suspension system, a Chinese regulator said earlier this month. China's main auto industry body, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), is set to reveal September auto sales later this week.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC’s ’16-Year-Old’ Wonder-Kid Steals the Show After Draw Against Bengaluru FC
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- Streaming Now: 10 Shows & Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime This Week
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...