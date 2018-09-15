English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

General Motors Recalls More Than One Million SUVs and Pickups

The recall by General Motors affects 2015 versions of several pickup and sport utility models.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 15, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
A 2015 model year Chevrolet Silverado 1500. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
General Motors recalled more than one million larger vehicles because of a defect in the power steering system that increases the chances of a crash, the company said Thursday.

The recall affects 2015 versions of several pickup and sport utility models, including the Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade, the company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The vehicles can experience a sudden loss of the power steering assist system, which means "the driver could have difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash," GM said.

A GM spokesman said the company knew of 30 crashes connected to the problem, two injuries and no fatalities.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
