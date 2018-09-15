General Motors Recalls More Than One Million SUVs and Pickups

General Motors recalled more than one million larger vehicles because of a defect in the power steering system that increases the chances of a crash, the company said Thursday.The recall affects 2015 versions of several pickup and sport utility models, including the Chevrolet Silverado, the GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade, the company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.The vehicles can experience a sudden loss of the power steering assist system, which means "the driver could have difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash," GM said.A GM spokesman said the company knew of 30 crashes connected to the problem, two injuries and no fatalities.