General Motors Rolls Out New Buckle-To-Drive Feature; Should Indian Companies Follow?

Considering NCAP ratings of Indian cars, seat belts are the most essential safety feature in the vehicle, and wearing them is a must. According to a 2019 statement by the Union Road Transport and Highway Minister, Nitin Gadkari, the government is spending more than 20,000 crores to eradicate blind spots from roads and curb the spread of the accident-prone areas. However, India sees no decline in the number of road fatalities, and one of the primary reasons for it is the less prevalent culture of using seatbelts. Thousands of people in and around the country succumb to death due to the non-usage of seatbelts.

General Motors, the American automotive conglomerate, has addressed the problem and come up with an innovative ‘Buckle-To-Drive’ feature in vehicles. Currently being added to GM’s Chevrolet and GMC vehicles, this feature won’t let the driver shift gears and will remain at “park” unless the driver puts on a seatbelt. This safety feature is installed in selected states in the US; however, it will soon be a standard feature in all GM SUVs, including Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, reported NBC.

This new tech is a derivative of an older technology that dates back to the early 1970s. The American vehicles used to have a feature that didn’t allow the car to start unless the seatbelts were on. However, the feature got immense backlash and was termed as ‘government intrusion’ by irritated citizens.

Buckle-To-Drive will allow the car to start but will not let the driver shift gears from Park to Drive for at least 20 seconds after ignition, after which it will automatically deactivate. “Almost half the fatalities on the road include non-usage of seatbelts. I believe this delay will encourage drivers and passengers to wear the belt before heading on their journey,” Tricia Morrow, Safety Strategist Engineer, GM Chevrolet Division, told NBC. For now, the Buckle-To-Drive feature is for the driver, but the company is pondering over adding the feature to the front passenger seat as well.

Road Fatalities and Accidents are a significant issue in many countries, albeit not as bad as congested nations such as India. According to a 2017 report, 26,896 people died only due to the non-usage of seat belts, let alone other reasons like smartphones, sources of distractions, rash driving, and machine malfunction.

