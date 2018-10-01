English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
General Motors to Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles in China
The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018.
GM Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
General Motors' joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will recall more than 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from Oct. 20 because of a defect with the suspension system, China's market regulator said on Saturday.
The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.
GM will contact those affected and repair the vehicles free of charge, it said.
GM Shanghai said in a text message the suspension arm may be deformed under extreme operating conditions, but there are no known casualties related to the issue.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
