General Motors to Start Producing Face Masks to Protect its Employees in Mexico from Coronavirus

General Motors (GM) logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

General Motors (GM) logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Leading carmakers around the world have all stepped in to protect its employees from coronavirus by producing face masks, medical gloves and also with temperature checks.

General Motors Co will begin producing 1.5 million face masks a month at its plant in the Mexican city of Toluca at the end of April, it said on Tuesday, aiming for 9 million masks over six months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some masks will be donated to public hospitals in Mexico while others will be used for employees and distributors, the carmaker’s Mexican unit said in a statement.

GM said in late March it would begin making up to 1.5 million masks a month in the United States, after announcing that it would start to suspend operations in North America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, BMW also started producing face masks to help protect its own staff and the public against the spread of the new coronavirus. Apart from producing masks, the auto giant also said that it would produce a million medical gloves as well.

In a similar move, Honda also reopened its plant in China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, with temperature checks. It also advised its workers to keep more than a metre apart so that they don't contract COVID-19. Workers were also given rubber masks and gloves as well.

With Agency Inputs

