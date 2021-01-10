General Motors Unveils its New Logo After 57 Yrs, Symbolizes Shift Towards Electric Vehicles

General Motors, one of the world's oldest automaker and the third largest car company in the world has unveiled its new logo, which, it states, is aimed at its commitment to produce and sell electric vehicles. As the company seeks to compete with Tesla and other automakers making a beeline for the electric vehicle-segment, it’s also launching a new marketing campaign.

The new logo

In the new logo, the letters ‘G’ and ‘M’ are in a blue box, rounded at the corners. The rounded shape gives the logo the appearance of a smartphone app. The colour is a lighter blue metal gradient, which is supposed to mean ‘clean skies’, emphasising the concept of zero-emission in electric vehicles. However, the most notable change is the use of a lowercase “gm” in the logo, Earlier, the company has used only capital letters.

According to a company statement, the letter ‘m’ has squared arches to resemble the prongs of an electric plug. There is also an underline in the letter “m”, signifying the company’s recently announced Ultium electric vehicle battery and platform.

The font was created in-house, and this is the first time since 1964 that the automaker has substantially changed its logo. In the company’s 113-year-old history, this is only the fifth logo change.

Commitment to electrification

To compete against Tesla, the market leader in electric vehicles, GM has been publicising its multibillion-dollar push for electrification for months. According to a CNBC report, the company will spend $27 billion on all-electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025 — up from the $20 billion it announced before the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The automaker also said that it will launch 30 electric vehicles around the world.

In 2020, GM had unveiled two new EVs — Cadillac Lyriq SUV and GMC Hummer EV. Up next will be two new versions of the Chevy Bolt, GM’s mass-market electric car that has been on sale since 2017.

Tough competition from Tesla

In the last few months, Tesla has seen a meteoric rise in its stock price. It has skyrocketed to the extent that its CEO Elon Musk overtook Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man this week. On January 8, Tesla’s stock value overtook the combined values of GM and Ford.