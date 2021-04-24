Genesis G80 Electric Sedan Showcased With 500-km Range at Auto Shanghai 2021

South Korean manufacturer of luxury vehicles, Genesis Motors has demonstrated its all-new G80 electric car at the Auto Shanghai 2021. The Electric Vehicle features an advanced ICE-powered model’s architecture paired with an electric powertrain.

The showcased electric vehicle will be available along with the petrol run sedan similar to Tata Motor’s Nexon SUV which has an electric variant as well as a petrol-powered model.

The G80 electric vehicle in the sports mode can touch 0-100 kmph in an impressive 4.9 seconds. The South Korean company however has not revealed the battery details of the vehicle but claims that the EV can produce a range of 500km.

Substituting the internal combustion engine are twin electric motors producing a maximum power of 370PS and a peak torque of 700Nm. The vehicles come as a four-wheel drive but will generally run on a single motor for improved efficiency and longer range.

The interiors of the sedan are elegantly designed and are made up of recycled materials for low carbon emission. The electric vehicle is expected to compete against the Audi A6 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQE according to zigwheels.com.

It also features fast-charging up to 350kW and can be juiced up from 10 to 80 per cent in a mere 22 minutes. The 400v/800v charging mechanism is also compatible with multiple charging points.

Other features of the G80 EV include a Genesis-speak for noise cancellation and Road-noise Active Noise Control (RANC), according to the automobile manufacturer. These features reduce the in-cabin sound by eliminating undesired sounds created by bumpy roads and tyres.

The Electronic Control Suspension Preview feature harnesses different sensors to examine the road ahead and seamlessly optimises the suspension for a more enjoyable ride.

Since an Electric Vehicle demands to be more aerodynamic for enhanced comfort and efficiency the G80 EV by Genesis also features a distinctive bumper in the front as well as a closed-off grille.

