Geneva Motor Show 2018: Volkswagen ID Vizzion Concept Unveiled

In a world premiere event at the Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen has presented the I.D. Vizzion concept car – the new flagship of the electric I.D. family. With the I.D. Vizzion, Volkswagen defines the saloon of tomorrow and beyond: autonomous driving, effortless control via augmented reality, and adaptive learning thanks to artificial intelligence.Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management: "Upon first glance, the I.D. Vizzion demonstrates how the All-New Electric Architecture gives us a completely new type of freedom in designing the vehicle interior and exterior." Indeed, this concept car transfers the charismatic design DNA of the innovative I.D. models into the world of large saloon cars. In the process, the lounge-like interior was redefined as well. Thanks to its new vehicle architecture, the car offers its passengers a level of spaciousness beyond that of typical premium-class vehicles in the five-metre category. This particular feeling of spaciousness is part of the vehicle's unique comfort experience.Operating the I.D. Vizzion is fully effortless thanks to intuitive interactions between human and machine using augmented reality, mixed-reality eyewear (HoloLens), and voice control functionality. Augmented reality entails the use of virtual control elements and displays which are projected inside the car. Passengers view these features with their HoloLens and operate them using gesture control. The car's communications technology has advanced to make it a virtual assistant which is capable of learning and responds empathically. The I.D. Vizzion offers one thing above all: greater personal space. That is because it is a smart device on wheels that do not require a driver and thereby becomes a chauffeur. Because it is so comprehensively connected that it is part of the digital world. Because it gives its passengers space to relax, communicate, or work while on the road.The I.D. Vizzion demonstrates how Volkswagen is introducing new innovations year after year on its path to the future and is making driving more exciting than ever: while user operation via augmented reality gives an outlook on the year 2030, automated driving at the highest level is already conceivable starting in 2025. Yet the design of the I.D. Vizzion, the electric all-wheel-drive system with two electric motors and 225 kW system output, and its operating range of up to 665 kilometres point towards the year 2022. This is the year when the initial version of the I.D. Vizzion with conventional controls will be launched.With the I.D. Vizzion, Volkswagen is also demonstrating the excellent overall potential of the newly developed technological basis for the I.D. Family – the All-New Electric Architecture. Dr Frank Welsch, Board Member of the Volkswagen Brand, Technical Development Division: "The technological design principle of our I.D. Family is hard to deny: its dimensions, battery, and drive system are scalable. This allows us to occupy multiple segments and meet customer demands - up to and including a large touring saloon."Taken in total, the I.D. Family represents the advent of the electric mobility age for the Volkswagen brand. Dr Diess: "We plan to build around one million all-electric vehicles per year already by 2025. The compact I.D. and the I.D. Crozz SUV will make their debut in 2020. They will be followed in 2022 by the I.D. Buzz large capacity passenger vehicle, as well as the I.D. Vizzion already mentioned which is being presented in Geneva.