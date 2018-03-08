English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept Unveiled
Note that Aston Martin is also showing off its new DB11 and Vantage cars at the Swiss show.
The Aston Martin Lagonda Vision Concept marks the beginning of a new range of state-of-the-art, emission-free luxury vehicles. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
With its new concept car -- making its worldwide premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, March 8-18, 2018 -- Aston Martin is previewing what's to come from its premium car brand Lagonda, marking the beginning of a range of state-of-the-art, electric and autonomous luxury vehicles.
Aston Martin is turning Lagonda into a specialist electric vehicle brand, promising a range of zero-emission luxury vehicles. With the Lagonda Vision Concept, the British carmaker is above all showcasing its vision of luxury mobility. Here, the extra space gained by using an electric motor is used to ensure top-end comfort in the vehicle interior. Indeed, the front seats can swivel round to create a cozy, social environment in which the four passengers can have face-to-face conversations or work meetings. The interior also features prestige materials like carbon and cashmere.
Drivers of this concept vehicle can take the wheel in person or use level-four autonomous driving. That means that the vehicle is designed to perform all safety-critical driving functions and monitor roadway conditions for an entire trip. All the "driver" has to do is enter a destination, then sit back and enjoy the ride.
The British carmaker announces a range of up to 650km for the Lagonda Vision Concept, but hasn't given much away about the vehicle's other technical specifications. That hasn't stopped it announcing two upcoming production models directly inspired by this concept car by 2023 (probably a coupé and an SUV), with the first model due to enter production in 2021.
