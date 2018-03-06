Geneva Motor Show 2018: Hyundai Le Fil Rouge Concept Unveiled

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept car. (Image: Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor today unveiled the ’Le Fil Rouge’ concept car at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, marking a new beginning for Hyundai design The new concept is an introduction to the brand’s latest approach in design: the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ theme will be embodied by all future Hyundai vehicles, ranging from sedans to SUVs.‘Le Fil Rouge’ creates a proportional character based on the golden-ratio – a common mathematical ratio found in nature. A respectful dash-to-axle – the distance from front wheel center to base of windshield – provides a comfortable driving position, whilst a higher beltline completes the overall look. The front and the rear pillars as well as the roof are seamlessly blended into the overarching silhouette of the car - as though the car is drawn with a single line.The interior design differentiates between the needs of both the driver and passengers. The front passenger seat maximises comfort even on long-distance trips with more ample leg room, while the driver’s seat is designed to add to the fun on driving with optimised ergonomics. A wrap-around architecture emphasises depth, creating a spacious environment for everyone in the car.As per Hyundai, Concave and convex forms were carefully orchestrated to provide a sexy character. The concept’s distinctive ambience is also recognisable with a wide, layered front hood, combined with a further enhanced Cascading Grille. The next level of the Cascading Grille comes with a three-dimensional treatment, featuring parametric jewels inside, which gives the vehicle a commanding presence.Inspired by aircraft ventilation, a two-way air ventilation system blows air over the curved surface of lightweight tube architecture. Revitalised wood and high-tech fabrics are used extensively throughout and sculpted into exquisite, sensuous forms. Meanwhile, a panoramic floating display coupled with haptic technology sits in front of the driver, providing access to intuitive controls for climate control and other vehicle configurations.