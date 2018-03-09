English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Hyundai Unveils Electric Buggy Concept in Cooperation With the IED

The Hyundai Kite is a doorless, roofless and windowless vehicle that can drive both on streets and over water.

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2018, 11:51 AM IST
Hyundai Kite Concept. (Image: Hyundai)
Hyundai Motor has collaborated again with the Turin-based Istituto Europeo di Design (IED). The latest joint project results in the design of the innovative Hyundai Kite concept car, which celebrates its world premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The futuristic two-seater lightweight dune buggy, which converts into a single-seater jet-ski, was created by 15 IED transportation design master’s course students in cooperation with Hyundai Design Centre Europe.

Hyundai has partnered for the second time with the renowned IED. Their previous partnership resulted in the development of the PassoCorto, an ultra-lightweight sports car concept, in 2014. With these partnerships Hyundai contributes to the education of young designers, gaining insights and inspiration from the work with the talented design students.

The Hyundai Kite is a doorless, roofless and windowless vehicle that can drive both on streets and over water. It consist of a monocoque chassis with a length of 3,745 mm and a height of 1,455 mm. Its surfaces interlace, creating a continuum of twists and intersections. The designers aimed to reduce barriers between the exterior and interior to create a functional and fun car. The lines convey an idea of floating and freedom, connecting to the idea of spending leisure time near the water.

In both configurations, the vehicle is equipped with electric propulsion, with four brushless engines placed inside the wheels and a water jet turbine for travelling on water. The Hyundai Kite’s human-car interaction will be controlled by the user’s mobile phone to offer customers intuitive control over all the car’s functions.

Also Watch: DC Hammer First Look at Auto Expo 2018 | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
