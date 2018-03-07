Geneva Motor Show 2018: Koenigsegg Showcases Custom Build Regeras

Koenigsegg Regeras. (Image: Koenigsegg)

Koenigsegg Regeras. (Image: Koenigsegg)

The Koenigsegg stand at the Geneva Motor Show features two new customer-build Regeras, showcasing the car’s unique Direct Drive system and Koenigsegg’s custom-designed, artisan finishes. The Regera is finished in Crystal White lacquer with a clear carbon centre strip and Cone Orange highlights. The car is fitted with Koenigsegg’s ‘Ghost’ package, a series of aerodynamic enhancements that lend the car a more aggressive presence and provide additional downforce when required.The Ghost package comprises a deep front spoiler and rear winglets designed to work in concert with the stowable active rear spoiler. Available downforce on the Regera is increased by more than 20% when fitted with the Ghost package. The interior is fiercely energetic, with polished carbonfibre accents complimenting the orange and black leather, contrast stitching, and polished aluminium centre column.The Regera d’Elegance is finished in Swedish Blue, with blue-tint carbonfibre and Ocean Green striping. The interior continues this colour combination, with a Swedish Blue and Ocean Green interior handcrafted from a Scandinavian material notable for its luxurious texture, dexterity and the sustainable manner in which it is manufactured.Both Regeras are equipped with Koenigsegg’s exclusive ‘Tresex’ carbonfibre wheels – the world’s lightest and strongest production wheels – shod with Michelin PilotSport 4S tires.The Regera is unique in the world of performance motoring as it does not come with a traditional gearbox. Instead, the Regera’s 1500hp hybrid powertrain sends power directly to its rear wheels via the Koenigsegg Direct Drive system. The powertrain comprises Koenigsegg’s renowned twin-turbo V8 engine (1,100hp) along with a Formula 1 grade battery pack producing 670hp yet weighing just 66 kilograms, with fluids. The electrical component of the powertrain is channeled via the world’s first 800-volt automotive electrical architecture.The Koenigsegg Direct Drive system combines these two power sources, using the instant power and torque of electric drive to compensate for the lack of low gearing. Power from the internal combustion engine is fed into the drive system via HydraCoup, a bespoke hydraulic coupling developed by Koenigsegg and manufactured locally, in Ängelholm, Sweden.From a standing start, the Regera will advance from 0 to 400 km/h in less than 20 seconds and when rolling, from 150 km/h to 250 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.The Regera also features every comfort and technical convenience one might expect from a luxury sports car: a removable, stowable roof for year-round open-air driving, full-control climate system, wireless Apple CarPlay, dual wireless mobile phone charging pockets, concert-quality audio system, electrically adjustable heated seats, heated front screen, birds-eye view parking assist with 4 cameras, active aero, active shock absorbers, torque vectoring, adjustable ride-height control, ‘AutoSkin’ touch-free opening and closing of doors and hoods, SmartCentre and SmartCluster electronic control systems, OTA software updates from the Koenigsegg Cloud, and much more.The Regera will be produced in a run of just 80 units, all of which have been sold.