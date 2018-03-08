Geneva Motor Show 2018: Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder Showcased

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder open top roadster. (Lamborghini)

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder cabin. (Lamborghini)

Automobili Lamborghini has showcased the Huracán Performante Spyder at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. The design, technology and performance features of the Huracán Performante are as fundamental in the Spyder, thus adding driving pleasure to the driving experience of the Performante.With its inimitable 5.2 l V10 naturally-aspirated engine, the permanent four-wheel drive Performante Spyder accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.1 seconds, 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 9.3 seconds, and with a top speed of 325 km/h matches its coupé stablemate. Braking from 100-0 km/h is mastered in 31.5 m.Like the Performante coupé, the Spyder outputs 640 hp (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm, producing 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, and with more than 70% of torque already available at 1,000 rpm. With a total dry weight of just 1,507 kg, the Spyder returns a weight-to-power ratio of 2.35 kg/hp, with weight distribution front/rear of 43/57%.The lightweight, electrohydraulic roof ensures the Huracán Performante open-top is a true Spyder, perfectly complementing the car’s distinctive lines both open and closed, and maintaining rigidity, handling and performance. The roof defines the Performante’s dynamic silhouette while closed, and when down is efficiently stored to maintain the Performante Spyder’s perfect center of gravity, revealing the alter-ego aesthete of the open Huracán Performante Spyder.The roof opens in just 17 seconds up to a driving speed of 50 km/h (30 mph). The rear window can also be electrically opened, which functions as a windshield when closed. When the roof is down, the Huracán Performante Spyder’s design incorporates two movable fins, which rise out of the folding roof casing and continue the roofline from seatbacks to the rear of the car, lending the Spyder its distinctive silhouette.The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder in summer 2018 at USD 308,859.