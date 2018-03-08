Geneva Motor Show 2018: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Showcased

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe rear. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe cabin. (Image: Mercedes-AMG)

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new GT 4-Door Coupe extending the AMG model family. The new Coupe is the first four-door sports car from Affalterbach and draws directly on the legendary SLS and AMG GT models of success. The systematic expansion of the AMG GT family with the 4-Door Coupe opens up the sports car segment to those looking for a vehicle for day-to-day use, but who are unwilling to go without the unparalleled performance of Mercedes-AMG.Clearly recognizable as a member of the AMG GT family, the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe follows the design philosophy of Sensual Purity. The front view with a long hood and two powerdomes leaves no doubt that this is the most recent addition to the AMG GT family.The rear view of the new AMG 4-Door Coupe picks up on familiar features of the AMG GT design idiom: extremely slim LED taillamps define the hallmark trunk line, the rear spoiler, extendable in several stages, not only underscores the family affiliation; it is also an important element of the active aerodynamics.The exciting AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine’s output has been increased even further for the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S and ensures superior performance on a par with a sports car. It delivers 630 hp and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds (estimated) is proof positive of this, as is the maximum speed of 195 mph.In the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, the V8 engine delivers 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of maximum torque. A sprint from zero to 60 mph takes just 3.3 seconds (estimated), with a top speed of 193 mph.Alongside the two V8 engines the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is also available as the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 with the innovative AMG AMG-enhanced 3.0-litre Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ boost. The 429 hp 3.0-litre unit accelerates from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (estimated), and achieves a top speed of 174 mph.The eye-catching feature in all AMG GT interiors is the center console, with its stylized V8 design, putting the spotlight on the brand's performance claim as well as optimally fulfilling functional requirements.Another new feature from AMG are the capacitive switches directly in front of the stylized center-console V. The reversing camera, navigation, radio, media, telephone and vehicle settings can be operated via this proximity switch.