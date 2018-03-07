Geneva Motor Show 2018: Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet Exclusive Editions Unveiled

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet Exclusive Edition. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

The German luxury manufacturer has decided to create some new, even more luxurious versions of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class coupes and convertibles. The models in question are the S-Class Exclusive Editions, and they're now on display at this year's Geneva Motor Show.These Exclusive Editions are only available in either Aragonite Silver or Rubellite Red paint finishes, and the retractable soft top on the cabriolet can be had in either dark red or beige, depending on which of the two exterior colors has been chosen. That's just the start though, as further enhancements include: an LED Intelligent Light System with Swarovski crystals and "Exclusive Edition" lettering on the center console cup holder cover, 19-inch light-alloy wheels painted in either Aragonite Silver or Himalaya Grey with Thulium Silver. And the AMG line offers the option of 20-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheels that are painted in black with a high-sheen finish.Trim on the inside is a light brown high-gloss sen, which is an Asian hardwood, and there's nappa leather for the seats, front and rear center armrests, instrument panel, door center panels and map pockets on the driver and front passenger backrests. There's an abundance of contrasting topstitching, and other embellishments include a Burmester surround-sound system, diamond-shaped perforated seats, a microfiber roof liner and sun visors, and door sills that are illuminated with MB lettering. There are even some special floor mats for the Exclusive Edition with edges that have been trimmed in either Titian Red or Porcelain.Exclusive Editions go on sale at the start of next month for just about any S-Class with a V-8 or V-12 engine. Prices have yet to be announced yet but expect them to start somewhere north of the current starting price for the Cabriolet at $131,400 (€106,475).