Geneva Motor Show 2018: New Audi A6 Sedan Unveiled

Following the new Audi A8 and the new Audi A7, the premium brand has now introduced the next generation of the Audi A6. With the new A6, Audi presents the eighth generation of its successful luxury sedan. The high-tech yet elegant model introduces numerous innovations into the segment and is more versatile than ever before. Together with the A8 and A7 Sportback models, the A6 is a distinguished ambassador for the new Audi design language.With taut surfaces, clear edges and striking lines, it conveys sporty elegance. Its interior focuses consistently on its fully digital operating system. The MMI touch response operating system with haptic and acoustic feedback provides quick, intuitive operation.Highlights among the driver assistance systems include the parking pilot and garage pilot, which will expand the range of options offered during the course of the year, as well as the adaptive driving assistant. It supports longitudinal and lateral control and helps keep the car in its lane even in narrow lanes and roadwork sections.On the road, the Audi A6 is as agile as a sports car and as nimble as a compact model. The new dynamic all-wheel-drive steering system plays a major role in that. It combines direct, sporty steering response with superior driving stability while reducing the turning circle of the sedan by up to 1.1 meters (3.6 ft).For the launch in Europe, Audi offers the new A6 with two engines – a 3.0 TFSI with 250 kW (340 hp) and a 3.0 TDI with 210 kW (286 hp). All engines are equipped with a mild hybrid system as standard for added comfort and efficiency. The new Audi A6 will be manufactured at the Neckarsulm plant and will be launched in the German market with extensive equipment in June 2018.