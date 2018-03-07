English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geneva Motor Show 2018: New Audi A6 Sedan Unveiled
The new Audi A6 will be manufactured at the Neckarsulm plant and will be launched in the German market with extensive equipment in June 2018.
2018 Audi A6 at 88th International Motor Show Geneva 2018. (Image: Audi)
Following the new Audi A8 and the new Audi A7, the premium brand has now introduced the next generation of the Audi A6. With the new A6, Audi presents the eighth generation of its successful luxury sedan. The high-tech yet elegant model introduces numerous innovations into the segment and is more versatile than ever before. Together with the A8 and A7 Sportback models, the A6 is a distinguished ambassador for the new Audi design language.
With taut surfaces, clear edges and striking lines, it conveys sporty elegance. Its interior focuses consistently on its fully digital operating system. The MMI touch response operating system with haptic and acoustic feedback provides quick, intuitive operation.
Highlights among the driver assistance systems include the parking pilot and garage pilot, which will expand the range of options offered during the course of the year, as well as the adaptive driving assistant. It supports longitudinal and lateral control and helps keep the car in its lane even in narrow lanes and roadwork sections.
On the road, the Audi A6 is as agile as a sports car and as nimble as a compact model. The new dynamic all-wheel-drive steering system plays a major role in that. It combines direct, sporty steering response with superior driving stability while reducing the turning circle of the sedan by up to 1.1 meters (3.6 ft).
For the launch in Europe, Audi offers the new A6 with two engines – a 3.0 TFSI with 250 kW (340 hp) and a 3.0 TDI with 210 kW (286 hp). All engines are equipped with a mild hybrid system as standard for added comfort and efficiency. The new Audi A6 will be manufactured at the Neckarsulm plant and will be launched in the German market with extensive equipment in June 2018.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
With taut surfaces, clear edges and striking lines, it conveys sporty elegance. Its interior focuses consistently on its fully digital operating system. The MMI touch response operating system with haptic and acoustic feedback provides quick, intuitive operation.
Highlights among the driver assistance systems include the parking pilot and garage pilot, which will expand the range of options offered during the course of the year, as well as the adaptive driving assistant. It supports longitudinal and lateral control and helps keep the car in its lane even in narrow lanes and roadwork sections.
On the road, the Audi A6 is as agile as a sports car and as nimble as a compact model. The new dynamic all-wheel-drive steering system plays a major role in that. It combines direct, sporty steering response with superior driving stability while reducing the turning circle of the sedan by up to 1.1 meters (3.6 ft).
For the launch in Europe, Audi offers the new A6 with two engines – a 3.0 TFSI with 250 kW (340 hp) and a 3.0 TDI with 210 kW (286 hp). All engines are equipped with a mild hybrid system as standard for added comfort and efficiency. The new Audi A6 will be manufactured at the Neckarsulm plant and will be launched in the German market with extensive equipment in June 2018.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Friday 02 February , 2018
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction
- Mahindra Thar Based Roxor Off-Road Side x Side SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 1st T20I in Colombo: Team India Report Card
- Apple iPhone X 'Too Expensive' For Upgrade, Say Apple Fans
- David Warner Cleared to Play Second Test After Accepting ICC Sanction