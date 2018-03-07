Geneva Motor Show 2018: New Mercedes-Benz EQ Electric Car Range Launched

The new Mercedes-Benz EQ electric car range has been launched at the Geneva Motor Show in the form of smart EQ versions of the ForTwo, ForFour and ForTwo Cabrio. These battery-electric smart models are the first series-produced vehicles of the new Mercedes-Benz Cars EQ family, and smart is the only car manufacturer worldwide to offer its entire current model range in both combustion-engine and all-electric versions.smart is well on its way to converting its entire range to electric-only from combustion engines, and the brand has been selling only electric vehicles in the USA, Canada and Norway since last year. From 2020, smart intends to sell only electric battery-powered vehicles in Germany and the rest of Western Europe, with the rest of the world set to follow suit a short time after.The company's CEO, Dr. Annette Winkler, explains, "smart is electric, innovative, intelligent and totally unique....With the smart EQ fortwo and forfour, we are putting the first products from the Mercedes-Benz Cars EQ family on urban roads and showing how much fun electric mobility can be."These battery-electric smart cars are the first series-produced models of the EQ product and technology brand so far, and the company is set to present the special nightsky editions at the Geneva Motor Show as the first series-produced model in the brand's hallmark blue EQ paint color. As well as the special exterior paint finish, nightsky editions will also feature BRABUS exterior styling.EQ isn't just about the cars though, and that's because this is a brand that sees itself as a comprehensive electric mobility eco-system made up of products, services, technologies and innovations. The brand ranges from electric vehicles to wall boxes and charging services to home energy storage units, which is why it's adopted the name EQ that stands for "Electric Intelligence." The new brand plans to offer itself as a one-stop shop covering all key aspects of customer-focused electric mobility, and is intended to extend well beyond the boundaries of just the vehicle.The Smart EQ ForTwo, EQ ForFour and EQ ForTwo Cabrio will be available with an optional fast 22 kW on-board charger from May of this year. The charger will be priced at €840, which will allow the batteries to be charged from 10 to 80 percent in less than 40 minutes.