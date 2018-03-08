English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Geneva Motor Show 2018: Pal-V Liberty – World’s First Flying Car Unveiled (Video)

When in the air, the Pal-V Liberty can fly anywhere in between 50 km/h to a whopping 180 km/h.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
Pal-V Liberty. (Photo Courtesy: Pal-V).
There have been so many mentions of flying cars in science fiction stories, and perhaps, they’ve found way in the imaginations of car lovers across the world. Now, finally, there seems to be an actual flying car that has broken cover for the public at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. It is made by the Dutch manufacturer Pal-V and it is called Liberty.

Technically, though, the Pal-V Liberty is an autogyro. The car has a pusher prop at the back to push it ahead, which keeps the airflow over the spinning rotor and unpowered helicopter blades help in sustaining flight. When not flying, which means when the car is on the ground, the blades fold in and the car becomes a regular three-wheeled vehicle which is small enough to be driven on regular roads.

When in the air, the Pal-V Liberty can fly anywhere in between 50 km/h to a whopping 180 km/h. And before you ask, yes you need a pilot’s license to fly this.

If you’re wondering just what is this car all about and seeing is believing, then see the car in action in the video below.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
