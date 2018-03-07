Geneva Motor Show 2018: Pininfarina HK GT Concept Revealed

One year after the global debut of the luxury sedan H600 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, followed by the unveiling of the five seater SUV K550 and seven seater SUV K750 at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show, Pininfarina presents the 2018 HK GT, the fourth concept car conceived together with Hybrid Kinetic Group, the emerging hi-tech brand based in Hong Kong.The car has a 2+2 configuration entirely unveiled by the opening of gull-wing doors. The GT is characterized by a long, sculpted bonnet and a slightly curved line that gently descends to the rear, so as to rest the pavilion on the car body, bringing it closer to the rear wheel as in the great Gran Turismo of the past. The trend of this line is partially emphasized by a thin chrome molding that flows elegantly from the front to the contour of the side glass surfaces, one of the stylistic features of the Hybrid Kinetic brand already embodied in the 2017 creations.The front view presents a new interpretation of the HK grille, in which the chromed slats open like petals up to frame the high-tech headlights, giving the car a charismatic, almost magnetic look. The stunning overall profile, fluid and essential, lives of a play of volumes that depart from the side vent to merge into a powerful and sculpted rear.Inside the cabin, the light and floating dashboard is treated with a sophisticated creamy white color and with bright orange stitching and details. It departs from the minimalist equipment behind the steering wheel, and then extends into an elegant embrace towards the rear seats, which by contrast are covered with a grey leather with vintage treatment.The HK GT is a car with a dual personality - race and Gran Turismo - and it is precisely to underline this double soul of the car that the interior offers two different modes of experience: "race", for moments of solitary and hedonistic sports driving, and "cruise" for great routes to be shared with the family.In the "race" mode, the interior is dressed in red lighting, clearly of race origin. In order to allow the driver to concentrate on driving, the display behind the steering wheel (minimal cluster display) transmits only essential technical information, while the central setting display provides information on all driving parameters (suspension settings, acceleration, speed track cornering, etc.).In the "cruise" mode, however, the interior is washed in blue and offers a more comfortable mobility solution, with information sharing between all the passengers of the car.On the dashboard, in front of the passenger, a large touch screen appears with access to connectivity (navigation, e-mail) and entertainment (film, music...), while the door panels are animated thanks to a long interactive screen, which allows the circulation and exchange of information between the front and rear seats. The screen on the tunnel (central setting display) now allows passengers to configure the environment of the car (such as air conditioning - air quality), and becomes functional even for the rear seats.The HK GT is equipped with 38 KWh of HK’s super batteries, 4 integrated PM motors with a combined power output of over 800KW, and 2-speed transmission. This setup will allow the vehicle to reach a top speed of 350 km/h and a 0-100km acceleration of 2.7 seconds. The torque vectoring system provides torque distribution among the four wheels which have its own motors for greater control and stability. In addition, the GT is also equipped with a regenerative braking system.