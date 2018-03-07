English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Geneva Motor Show 2018: Porsche Plans to Launch Flying Cabs Within Decade

Volkswagen's sports-car division is in the early stages of drawing up a blueprint of a flying taxi as it ponders new mobility solutions for congested urban areas.

Reuters

Updated:March 7, 2018, 9:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Porsche Plans to Launch Flying Cabs Within Decade
The "pop.up next" concept by Audi, Airbus and Italdsign is pictured during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, (Image: Reuters)
Porsche is studying flying passenger vehicles but expects it could take up to a decade to finalise technology before they can launch in real traffic, its head of development said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen's sports-car division is in the early stages of drawing up a blueprint of a flying taxi as it ponders new mobility solutions for congested urban areas, Porsche R&D chief Michael Steiner said at the Geneva auto show.

The maker of the 911 sports car would join a raft of companies working on designs for flying cars in anticipation of a shift in the transport market towards self-driving vehicles and on-demand digital mobility services.

"We are looking into how individual mobility can take place in congested areas where today and in future it is unlikely that everyone can drive the way he wants," Steiner said in an interview.

VW's auto designer Italdesign and Airbus exhibited an evolved version of the two-seater flying car called Pop.Up at the Geneva show. It is designed to avoid gridlock on city roads and premiered at the annual industry gathering a year ago.

Separately, Porsche expects the cross-utility variant of its all-electric Mission E sports car to attract at least 20,000 buyers if it gets approved for production, Steiner said.

Porsche will decide later this year whether to build the Mission E Cross Turismo concept which surges to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 3.5 seconds, he said.

Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18

Also Watch

  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
    Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES