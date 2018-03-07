English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Range Rover SV Coupe Unveiled
Only 999 units of the Range Rover SV Coupe will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide.
Range Rover SV Coupe. (Photo: Range Rover)
Nearly 50 years ago, Land Rover created the luxury SUV sector with the introduction of the Range Rover. Now, they’ve showcased the first full-size luxury SUV coupe: the limited-edition two-door Range Rover SV Coupe. Only 999 units will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide.
Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: “The Range Rover SV Coupe is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline. With a dramatic two-door silhouette, this breath-taking four-seat coupe alludes to its unique heritage while being thoroughly modern and contemporary. Beautifully realised and superbly engineered, the Range Rover SV Coupe delivers the most distinguished, luxurious and exclusive Range Rover ever built.”
Beautiful proportions with a powerful stance give SV Coupe unrivalled on-road presence. The signature floating roof, continuous waist and tapering tail are instantly recognisable Range Rover DNA, yet are expressed in a unique way for this exclusive addition to the Range Rover family.
SV Coupe’s purity of line is perfectly complemented by elegant power-close doors with frameless glass. In combination with the panoramic roof, light floods into the cabin, accentuating the relaxed, sophisticated and contemporary ambience.
Carefully curated body colour combinations, including a new Contour Graphic available in four duo-tone colourways, are offset by unique side vent and grille designs. This is also the first Range Rover with a 23-inch wheel option.
Enhanced luxury and exquisite craftsmanship extend inside too, with semi-aniline leather front seats bringing Range Rover’s already premium interior to a new level of luxury: accommodation comparable to private jets and yachts. Their gradated diamond quilt design is unique to SV Coupe.
SV Coupe clients can choose from four front-to-rear contrast interior colourways or a range of single-tone interior colours. Both are complemented by a choice of three elegant wood veneers. A first for Range Rover is Nautica, which carefully balances heritage craftsmanship with new technology, fusing walnut and sycamore.
Additionally, Special Vehicle Operations’ bespoke personalisation team offers SV Coupe clients the opportunity to indulge their desire to create a unique vehicle to their exacting taste, granting access to 100 more paint colours, plus unique ‘match to sample’ hues, with a range of finishes; duo-tone front and rear leather colours with a bespoke quilt pattern; contrast stitching; headrest embroidery; doorhandle and treadplate engraving and semi-precious metal badging.
SV Coupe is also the fastest-ever full-size Range Rover, with a 165mph top speed. Powered by an exhilarating 565PS 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol powertrain, the most powerful ever placed in a full-size Range Rover, means SV Coupe hits 60mph in just 5 seconds.
The suspension is tuned to provide a more driver-focused edge than the standard Range Rover, with a ride height lowered by 8mm, but will remain composed and comfortable at all times. Plus, the SV Coupe loses none of Range Rover’s legendary all-terrain ability, with 900mm maximum wading depth – and a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.
