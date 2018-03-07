Geneva Motor Show 2018: Renault Unveils EZ-GO Urban Mobility Concept [Video]

French carmaker Renault unveiled its new urban mobility concept, EZ-GO, in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, Switzerland, which opens to the public March 8, 2018.Renault bills this fully electric concept as a "robo-vehicle," specially designed for public or private transportation in urban environments. It is, in fact, a kind of car-sharing system that's both connected and autonomous, designed to simplify urban transportation with a stress-free system offering optimal user comfort.Renault EZ-GO has level-four autonomous driving capability, which means the vehicle is able to manage its distance from the vehicle in front, stay in lane, change lanes and turn all by itself at a junction. Note that the vehicle's speed is limited to 50km/h.The concept is presented both as a vehicle and a service which, connected to city infrastructure and using intelligent sensors, could play a key role in keeping traffic fluid in the smart cities of the future. It could, in fact, provide an alternative to individual cars and public transport.EZ-GO is the first model in a series of concept cars that Renault will reveal over the course of 2018 (including at the next Paris Motor Show) as the firm continues to develop its mobility services.Renault's stand at the Geneva Motor Show also showcases the 2018 version of the ZOE, with a new more powerful R110 motor, as well as the new Renault Talisman S-Edition, a relatively sporty version of the family sedan that gets the new 1.8 TCe 225 petrol engine with 225 horsepower (165kW) and 300Nm torque.