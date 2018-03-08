English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Rimac Concept Two and Corbellati Missile Hypercars Showcased
The visitors to the Swiss show will have to make do with admiring these cars while stationary rather than in action.
Rimac Concept Two. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Visitors to the Geneva Motor Show -- which opens to the public Today, March 8, 2018 -- can admire some of the world's finest supercars and hypercars. There are also several curiosities to discover this year, including two exceptional new vehicles promising power-packed performance, the Rimac Concept Two and the Corbellati Missile.
Croatian carmaker Rimac packs a punch with the Concept Two and its off-the-scale performances. It has a 1,408kW (equivalent to 1,914 horsepower) electric motor with a top speed of 412Km/h and record-breaking 1.85-second 0-100 km/h acceleration. Rimac is only expected to produce 100 of these supercharged cars, estimated to sell for just over a million euros each.
Corbellati Missile. (image: AFP Relaxnews)
For its part, Italian car firm Corbellati claims another record for its "production" vehicle with a top speed of 500km/h. While its design nods to the stylish Italian sports cars of the 1960s, its 1,800-horsepower V8 biturbo engine belongs to a new era of speed. Other than this headline-grabbing announcement, the fledgling carmaker is yet to comment on expected production and price.
Note that visitors to the Swiss show will have to make do with admiring these cars while stationary rather than in action.
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
