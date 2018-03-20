English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geneva Motor Show 2018 Sees Slight Drop in Visitors
Some 660,000 visitors attended the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show have announced that the 2018 edition, held March 8-18, was attended by just over 660,000 visitors, down 4.5% on 2017.
The organizers report that 80% of attendees were aged between 19 and 64 years old. Around half came from outside of Switzerland and more than a third (38%) said they were looking to buy a car by 2020.
The 2018 event set the stage for around a hundred premieres, including new-generation models of the Audi A6, KIA Ceed, Mercedes A-Class and Peugeot 508. There were also some spectacular new supercars, such as the Bugatti Chiron Sport, Ferrari 488 Pista, Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, Corbellati Missile and Rimac Concept Two.
