Geneva Motor Show 2018: Skoda Fabia Facelift Unveiled

At Geneva Motor Show 2018 Skoda has unveiled the updated version of its small car Fabia which now boast even greater appeal thanks to restyled front and rear sections, the introduction of LED head and rear lights, as well as a refined interior. The choice of alloy wheels has been extended too, including the addition of 18-inch wheels for the hatchback. The redesigned instrument cluster, new trim strips for the dashboard and two-tone finishes for the seats help to give the interior a more noble feel.The infotainment system ‘Swing’ now offers a 6.5-inch display and also allows drivers to use the full range of mobile online services from Skoda Connect. When equipped with the ’Amundsen ’ navigation system, the Skoda Fabia will also now offer the Online Traffic Information service with real-time information on traffic holdups. Meanwhile, innovative SmartLink+ technology makes it possible to enjoy all the benefits of the Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLinkTM and SmartGate standards.The line-up of engines for the Skoda Fabia will consist of four petrol drivetrains, each with three cylinders and a capacity of 1.0 litre. The MPI engines feature indirect injection and produce outputs of 44 kW (60 hp) and 55 kW (75 hp) respectively. The two TSI drivetrains are both packed with advanced engineering, including turbocharging and direct petrol injection, enabling them to generate 70 kW (95 hp) and 81 kW (110 hp). Both TSI engines are fitted with gasoline particulate filter. The most powerful of the quartet of engines can be matched with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as an option.By expanding the choice of driver assistance systems, Skoda Fabia has once again transferred advanced technology from higher vehicle classes to the small car segment. The new Blind Spot Detection feature alerts the driver to the presence of vehicles in the blind spot or approaching rapidly from behind when driving on multi-lane highways. The Rear Traffic Alert system monitors what is going on behind the vehicle and warns of a risk of collision when reversing. Another newly available feature is Light Assist, which automatically switches to low beam as soon as the system detects oncoming traffic or vehicles ahead.Skoda is planning to launch the new Fabia in the second half of 2018.