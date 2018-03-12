Geneva Motor Show 2018: Skoda Kodiaq L&K Makes Public Debut

Skoda Kodiaq L&k interiors. (Image: Skoda)

Skoda Auto showcased the new top version of the Skoda Kodiaq at the International Motor Show 2018 in Geneva. The L&K equipment line is named after the company's founders Laurin and Klement. Among other things, a chrome grille, 19-inch alloy wheels and modified rear bumper round off its appearance. The interior boasts leather upholstery and piano-black decorative trim. Dynamic petrol and diesel engines, as well as front or 4×4 drive, ensure powerful propulsion.The launch of the Skoda Kodiaq L&K brings with it a new engine range for the brand's large SUV. The range now includes a 1.5-liter TSI engine providing 110 kW (150 hp), and the 2.0 TSI engine’s output has increased from 132 kW (180 hp) to 140 kW (190 hp). The new petrol drivetrains feature particulate filters to reduce particulate emissions. This will be available for all equipment versions of the Skoda Kodiaq in the future. The latest generation 7-speed DSG for petrol engines and the 2.0 TDI engine with 110 kW (150 hp) are also making their debut. Another 2.0 TDI drive with 140 kW (190 hp) completes the engine range. The two strongest engines come with 4×4 drive as standard and is available as an option for the other two. The all-wheel-drive variants of the Skoda Kodiaq L&K also have Adaptive Chassis Control DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) as an option.The Kodiaq L&K comes with 19-inch ‘Sirius’ alloy wheels, full LED headlights, a grille with vertical slats and chrome trim as standard. The front wheel arches feature badges with the words ‘Laurin & Klement’.The appearance of the interior is enhanced with a three-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel, optionally available in black or beige leather trim. A subtle ‘Laurin & Klement’ logo can be found on the seats as well as on the trim strips of the instrument panel, which features in black piano lacquer accents. The logo can also be seen on the home screen of the infotainment system. The standard equipment also includes an electrically adjustable driver's seat including memory function, door sills, which bear the ‘Kodiaq’ model logo, aluminium pedals, textile floor mats, a rain sensor, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, ambient lighting and the Canton sound system.