Geneva Motor Show 2018: Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Unveiled, Showcased along With 45X and H5X Models

Celebrating its 20th year at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show, Tata Motors continued its tradition of showcasing innovative concepts and offered a glimpse into its future product line-up. The company unveiled three stunning next-generation concepts and introduced two completely new vehicle architectures.Tata showcased the 45X and H5X models at the Geneva International Motor Show. These cars were also showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo held in Delhi recently.Tata Motors marked its 20th year in Geneva with the unveiling of its third spectacular ‘InnoVision’ - the E-Vision sedan, which is an electric concept, for the future connected generation and the best so far from the Impact 2.0 design philosophy. Leveraging the strength of the Omega architecture, the E-Vision sedan concept is built on a modified, dedicated EV architecture - a modular, scalable and flexible architecture to address the range of performance attributes for long-range travel with class defining interiors.Speaking at the 88th Geneva International Motors Show, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD Tata Motors Ltd., said, “It is a matter of great pride to be the only Indian OEM to participate at the Geneva International Motor Show, showcasing Indian automotive engineering capabilities through innovation in design and technology for the last two decades. As we celebrate 20 years of our participation at Geneva, we are proud to showcase three exciting concepts - the E-Vision, the H5X and the 45X - that represent the changing face of Tata Motors in our journey towards shaping the future of mobility in the country. The E-Vision sedan concept is one of the most definitive and aspirational product by an Indian OEM and will be a game changer, reiterating our commitment to offer world-class design, technology and drive the EV revolution to build a sustainable future.”