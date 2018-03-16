English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Top 5 Performance Cars - Watch Video
Here is a video compilation of top 5 performance cars showcased at Geneva Motor Show 2018.
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. (Lamborghini)
As always, at the Geneva Motor Show, performance cars were revving up the crowds. But this year, clean technology was also presented alongside the beefed-up spec of fossil-fuel powered and obscenely expensive sports cars. Here is a video compilation of top 5 performance cars showcased at Geneva Motor Show 2018.
One of the cars that gathered most eyeballs at the Geneva Motor Show 2018 was the Italdesign Zerouno Duerte. The sleek sports-car car comes with a 5.2-litre V10 engine and can reach a top speed of 320 miles per hour. The Zerouno Duerta comes a year after the Italian carmaker release the Zerouno coupe and just like the previous version, only five of the Zerouno Duerta will be made. Three of the Zerouno Duerta are still available. Although the price tag of around 2-million euros might deter most prospective buyers.
British supercar maker McLaren also did their bit to show outrageous power with the launch of the track-only McLaren Senna GTR Concept. The company will only produce 75 editions of the Senna GTR Concept, each for around 1 million pounds each. But don't expect to see this car on the road anytime soon. This is a track-only car that is not going to be legal to drive anywhere else.
Another car with pure power launched at the show was the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. The 5.2-litre V10 engine with 640 horsepower will take you to 100 kilometres per hour in 3.1 seconds. And, compared to the Italdesign and the McLaren it is a bargain. The Huracán Performante Spyder will cost about 220,000 euros (308,000 US dollars). At previous shows, Lamborghini has shown hybrid cars but the Huracan Performante Spyder is a pure petrol car.
Toyota also showcased the vision of a high powered future with the Toyota GR Supra racing concept. The Supra was first launched in 1978 and is now going to be revived after a 16-year break. However, this is still a concept car, and it is unclear if or when it will be launched on the market.
Bentley also showcased the new Bentayga hybrid which the company claims to be "the world's first luxury hybrid". The electric motor, including batteries, will be fully recharged in 2.5 hours, it complements a V6 motor. The car has an electric-only range of 50 kilometres.
