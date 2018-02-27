English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Toyota Auris and Aygo to Make World Debut, New Supra to be Unveiled
Also making its world debut, the new Aygo’s unique DNA and stand-out positioning within the highly-competitive A-segment have been further strengthened.
Toyota's Sports car teaser image. (Image: Toyota)
A world premiere at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show (March 6-18), the third generation Auris features a more dynamic exterior design and, with a brand new 2.0 litre full hybrid powertrain joining the engine line-up, marks the debut of Toyota’s dual hybrid strategy.
Under the vision of “Better Mobility For All”, Toyota will showcase the design and engineering it is exploring to maximise the potential of future Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV), autonomous driving and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Making full use of autonomous driving capabilities and AI, the Concept-i Series is a family of three BEVs, each of which has been designed to meet the needs of different types of user in varied driving environments.
The Toyota fine-Comfort Ride Concept looks at how FCEV technology can be developed to produce a spacious new form of premium saloon with a flexible layout.
Last but not least, Toyota will also reveal a modern racing concept which signals its commitment to bring the brand’s most iconic sports car back to the market.
