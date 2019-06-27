German Ambassador's Unique Contest in India, Spot His Red Amby and Win a Toy Car

The German ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner has started off an innovative contest on social media. According to the contest, the winners will not only get a chance to visit the German Embassy but will also win miniature versions of his famed red ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, the German Embassy to India posted an image of a red ambassador dinky toy and wrote, "Isn't this the cutest baby Ambi ever?! Want to own one? Take part in our Spot the Ambassador Contest! Spot our red Ambassador car on the streets of Delhi, take a photo and tag the @GermanyinIndia in your photo and stand a chance to win this cute #BabyAmbi Happy clicking! :-). "

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lindner revealed, "Whosoever spots my red ambassador in the streets of New Delhi, will get a baby ambassador car. All you have to do is click a picture of the car and tag the embassy social media account, be it on Twitter, Instagram or Whatsapp."

Notably, the German ambassador is well known among masses for his red amby. The German Ambassador to India revealed that the idea came to his mind after he witnessed the love of people for his ambassador car. He further revealed that when he had gone to submit his credentials to the President on May 21, he was told by many to ride a fancy car like a Mercedes or BMW, but he chose the ambassador car as his official vehicle. The Hindustan Ambassador was an automobile manufactured by Hindustan Motors, between 1958 and 2014 in India. Once prevalent throughout on Indian roads, it has become a rarity.