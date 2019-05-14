Take the pledge to vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Plane Grounded, Vehicle Accidentally Hits Aircraft

Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane was hit by a van of an excited fan who jumped out to take a photo but forgot to put the parking brake on, and the vehicle rolled slowly into the nose of the jet.

PTI

May 14, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Plane Grounded, Vehicle Accidentally Hits Aircraft
(Image: Source)
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government plane has been grounded by an excited fan who jumped out of her van to take a photo of it at Dortmund airport but forgot to put the parking brake on, and the vehicle rolled slowly into the nose of the jet.

Germany's Spiegel Online posted a picture Tuesday of the low-speed collision with the Global 5000 jet and reported that the van driver was an employee of the airport.

The German air force confirmed in a tweet that Merkel returned to Berlin by helicopter Monday after her plane was damaged by a vehicle, but didn't provide further details.

The accident is a headache the air force doesn't need, after a string of highly publicized breakdowns of the ageing government fleet causing delays for Merkel and others.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
