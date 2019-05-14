English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Plane Grounded, Vehicle Accidentally Hits Aircraft
Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane was hit by a van of an excited fan who jumped out to take a photo but forgot to put the parking brake on, and the vehicle rolled slowly into the nose of the jet.
(Image: Source)
Loading...
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government plane has been grounded by an excited fan who jumped out of her van to take a photo of it at Dortmund airport but forgot to put the parking brake on, and the vehicle rolled slowly into the nose of the jet.
Germany's Spiegel Online posted a picture Tuesday of the low-speed collision with the Global 5000 jet and reported that the van driver was an employee of the airport.
The German air force confirmed in a tweet that Merkel returned to Berlin by helicopter Monday after her plane was damaged by a vehicle, but didn't provide further details.
The accident is a headache the air force doesn't need, after a string of highly publicized breakdowns of the ageing government fleet causing delays for Merkel and others.
Germany's Spiegel Online posted a picture Tuesday of the low-speed collision with the Global 5000 jet and reported that the van driver was an employee of the airport.
The German air force confirmed in a tweet that Merkel returned to Berlin by helicopter Monday after her plane was damaged by a vehicle, but didn't provide further details.
The accident is a headache the air force doesn't need, after a string of highly publicized breakdowns of the ageing government fleet causing delays for Merkel and others.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film
- Student of the Year 2 Collections Drop to Half on Day 4, Karan Johar Film on a Decline
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results