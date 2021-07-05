Audi's Quattro now graces every vehicle equipped with the carmaker's all-wheel-drive system, but the company gained its name for AWD prowess with the iconic Quattro rally car, which dominated Group B rallying in the 1980s, and its consumer targeted equivalent.

Audi has already teased remakes of the original Quattro, first with the chiseled 2010 Quattro concept and then with the plug-in-hybrid 2013 Sport Quattro concept. Now, that iconic automobile is making a comeback, but not as an Audi; instead, German EV company E-Legend is developing the EL1, a limited-production electric tribute.

The Audi Quattro S1 rally vehicle serves as inspiration for the EL1. The angular design is comparable to the Quattro S1, with notably flared wheel arches and a bulging bonnet with vents up front. The LED light strips on the front and the rectangle end-to-end light design on the back are the more modern accents.

It weighs 1,680kg and has 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, front and rear LED daytime running lights, a custom spoiler, and three-way adjustable suspension. The inside is still being worked on, but we know it will include multimedia connectivity, air conditioning, and a rear-view camera.

The E-Legend EL1 is equipped with a 90kWh battery and an electric motor that is coupled to an all-wheel-drive system. The system has a combined output of 805hp and a range of 400km. The automobile can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 2.8 seconds and has a peak speed of 255 kilometres per hour.

The E-Legend EL1 sports a muscular hood with air vents, a big black grille, a noticeable front splitter, and LED DRLs. It is based on a carbon fibre monocoque frame. The automobile is backed on the sides by unframed doors, boxy fender flares, flush-fitted door handles, and white alloy wheels.

