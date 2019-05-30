English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Prosecutors Raid Porsche in Corruption Probe
Earlier this month, Porsche agreed to pay a fine of 535 million euros ($669 million) over its role in the separate "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal.
Porsche logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Prosecutors in Stuttgart said they raided German sports car maker and Volkswagen subsidiary Porsche on suspicion that an auditor was bribed to pass information to the company's tax advisor. The investigators suspect that "an official from the Stuttgart business audit office revealed confidential information to a tax advisor of Porsche AG and accepted benefits in exchange," they said in a statement.
Almost 200 police and prosecutors searched the luxury carmaker's offices, tax collectors' offices, a tax advisor's office and private homes in and around Stuttgart for paper and digital documents.
On top of the bribery probe, investigators suspect the company made "unjustified" and "disproportionately large" payments to a former works council member. Six people, including some from the company leadership, "may have committed fraud against Porsche AG" they said.
Earlier this month, Porsche agreed to pay a fine of 535 million euros ($669 million) over its role in the separate "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal. Its parent company Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in the lab than on the road.
Almost 200 police and prosecutors searched the luxury carmaker's offices, tax collectors' offices, a tax advisor's office and private homes in and around Stuttgart for paper and digital documents.
On top of the bribery probe, investigators suspect the company made "unjustified" and "disproportionately large" payments to a former works council member. Six people, including some from the company leadership, "may have committed fraud against Porsche AG" they said.
Earlier this month, Porsche agreed to pay a fine of 535 million euros ($669 million) over its role in the separate "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal. Its parent company Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to manipulating 11 million vehicles worldwide to appear less polluting in the lab than on the road.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features Expected to Arrive with 0.13.0 Update
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results