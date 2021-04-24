Germany Imposes Restriction on International Travel, Lists India Among High Risk Countries

Germany has classified India, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia and Cape Verde as new coronavirus “high incidence areas" due to the number of infections there, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday. People returning to Germany from high incidence areas must register with the German authorities before travelling and then quarantine on their return.

Germany has downgraded Albania and Moldova to risk areas, from high risk areas, the RKI said. Ahead of this, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting the country’s civil aviation agency has banned all flights to and from India and Pakistan because of the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the two nations. IRNA said the decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and it takes effect Saturday at midnight.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization noted there are no routine flights between Iran and India and flights are operated occasionally. Several other countries in the region, including the sheikhdoms of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait, also have banned flights to and from India over the rise in coronavirus cases there. Zibakhsh said flights to and from 41 countries already were prohibited in Iran, while those who want to fly to other countries listed as high risk are required to have a coronavirus test in Iran. Travelers over 8 years old need to submit a negative PCR test within 96 hours of departure and do another test on arrival.

