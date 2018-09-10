Ghaziabad Police Seizes 137 Vehicles And Fines 669 Vehicles Within 3 Hours Under 'Operation T' Campaign

Ghaziabad police said Sunday they have seized 137 vehicles and challaned another 669 during a three-hour campaign against vehicles being run illegally between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The police said the campaign, named 'Operation T', will be launched once every week without prior notice.Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said he has learnt that a few owners were plying double-decker buses between cities in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi without valid documents and the campaign will intensify police action against them.During the campaign on Friday night, police seized 137 vehicles and 669 were challaned, Krishna said.A fine of Rs 87,000 was recovered from drivers for violation of traffic rules, he added.Seven persons were arrested and two stolen motorbikes, 1 kg marijuana and two live cartridges were seized.