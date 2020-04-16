Give Full Refund on Flight Tickets Booked During Covid-19 Lockdown: Aviation Ministry to Airlines

The Civil Aviation Ministry has asked airlines to issue a full refund to customers seeking cancellation of flight tickets booked during the coronavirus lockdown. The guidelines issued to airlines says that no cancellation charge will be levied on the cancelled tickets.

Several people have been complaining on social media as domestic airlines have decided not to give refunds in cash for cancelled flights due to the lockdown and instead issue credit for future travel.

The guidelines said that any ticket booked between first lockdown announcement from March 25 to April 14 and second lockdown announcement from April 15 to May 3 are entitled to get full refund without any cancellation charges. Cancellation, however, doesn't apply to tickets booked before the lockdown for the travel period between the lockdown or after the lockdown.

Senior officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation and CEOs of Indian airlines companies met on Wednesday afternoon on the issue of cancellation refunds during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The US had earlier this month directed its airlines to issue refunds to passengers for ticket cancellations done amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India is under a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights were suspended for this time period.

With Inputs from PTI