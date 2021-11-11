Global NCAP's Top 10 Safest Made-in-India Cars - Mahindra XUV700, Tata Punch and More

The global NCAP since 2014 has escalated the safety features of Indian cars through its Safer Cars for India Programme. NCAP is a global automotive safety watchdog ensuring the safety part of vehicles around the world. To guide the buyers to choose the best cars providing optimum safety standards, the Global NCAP rates the cars on the basis of crash testing. The entry-level of each model is tested and rated in this process. Here is a list of top-rated cars in terms of the safety quotient.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 has achieved five stars for adult occupants and four stars for child occupants in Global NCAP’s latest crash tests. The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 was tested in the most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages.

Tata Punch Micro-SUV

The mini-SUV from Tata motors has topped the test with a 5-star rating for adult occupants and has a rating of 4 for child occupants. According to the GNCAP, there is scope for improvement here if the company installs Electronic Stability Control (ESC), side head impact protection as standard, and three-point seat belts in all positions.

Mahindra XUV 300

The Mahindra car has attained a top position by scoring 5 stars for adult occupants and 4 for child occupants. The highest combined score for Global NCAP’s crash test also belongs to this Mahindra model.

Tata Altroz

Another car of Tata motors, Altroz bagged a strong 5-star rating for adult occupants and 3 stars for child occupants. With two frontal airbags as standard, structure and footwell area rated as stable is the second car tata car in the top 5 safest cars in India.

Tata Nexon

With a 4-star rating and an adult occupant score of 13.56 out of 17, Tata Nexon SUV was the first made-in-India car to be tested in the crash test this year.

Toyota Etios

While this version of the Toyota model is excellent in terms of adult occupancy with a good level of safety for frontal passengers and has a 4-star rating. In terms of child occupancy, the crash-testing resulted in a 2-star rating.

Mahindra Marazzo

With standard double airbags, SBR for the driver, and ISOFIX anchorages ABS, Mahindra Marazzo was rated 4 for adult occupants and 2 for child occupants.

Mahindra Thar

Scoring 12.52 out of 17, Thar achieved a 4-star rating in both the categories of adult occupancy as well as child occupancy.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Being the only Maruti Suzuki car on this list, Vitara Brezza got a 4-star rating in the crash testing done by the global automotive safety watchdog.

Also Watch:

Tata Tigor EV

The first electric vehicle to be tested and rated by the GNCAP, Tata Tigor EV received a 4-star rating in both categories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.