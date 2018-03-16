English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GM CEO Mary Barra Meets With US Regulators on Fuel Efficiency Rules
The meeting comes weeks before the Trump administration plans to decide whether to revise landmark fuel efficiency standards through 2025.
General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra attends a press conference in Shanghai, China September 15, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
General Motors chairman and chief executive Mary Barra met on Tuesday with U.S. regulatory chiefs, weeks before the Trump administration plans to decide whether to revise landmark fuel efficiency standards through 2025.
After Reuters learned of the meetings, GM spokesman Pat Morrissey confirmed Barra had met the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department.
At the meeting, the GM CEO "reconfirmed our priorities for modernizing fuel economy standards, which is the need for one national set of requirements and the need to comprehend new technology developments like increased shared and autonomous electric vehicles," Morrissey said.
Automakers are pressing the administration to reach an agreement with California to maintain a nationwide set of fuel efficiency requirements.
California Air Resources Board chair Mary Nichols said in January the board does not believe the standards should be lowered but is willing to discuss modifications if warranted. "Absent any such evidence, we will certainly resist any changes," Nichols said.
Car companies hope to avoid a potential legal battle between federal regulators, many state attorneys general and environmental groups that could leave them in limbo about future rules.
The manufacturers also want rule changes to address lower gasoline prices and a shift in U.S. consumer preferences to larger, less fuel-efficient vehicles.
Industry executives have not publicly asked for specific reductions in the requirements negotiated with the Obama administration in 2011, that aimed to double average fleet-wide fuel efficiency to about 50 miles (80 km) per gallon by 2025.
The Obama administration said the rules would save motorists $1.7 trillion in fuel costs over the life of the vehicles but cost the auto industry about $200 billion over 13 years.
Auto officials say the Trump administration is considering proposing a significant reduction in the requirements. Any changed regulation will not be finalised until next year.
California's emissions rules are followed by a dozen states including New York and Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia that account for about 40 percent of U.S. vehicle sales.
Other automakers also have been holding meetings with regulators in recent weeks as have environmental groups as others. A meeting is planned this week between EPA officials and Ford Motor Co's top environment and safety officer, officials said.
The EPA is expected to announce by April the existing 2022-2025 requirements are "not appropriate," but it is unclear precisely when EPA and the Transportation Department will unveil proposed reductions in the requirements.
Two administration officials and several automakers told Reuters the timing of proposing reductions in the requirements or new flexibilities for automakers remained in flux. EPA officials suggested a proposal could come in late May or June, while the Transportation Department is pushing for a speedier unveiling of a proposal, automakers say.
In June, New York state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, and 12 other top state law enforcement officials said they would mount a court challenge to any effort to roll back vehicle emission rules.
The Obama administration sought to "lock in" the rules by announcing in January 2017 the completion of a "midterm review" to determine the feasibility of the 2022-2025 model year rules ahead of an April 1, 2018, deadline.
In March 2017, Trump announced he would reopen that review and suggested he would soften the mandates. "The assault on the American auto industry is over," he told autoworkers in Michigan.
Also Watch
Also Watch
After Reuters learned of the meetings, GM spokesman Pat Morrissey confirmed Barra had met the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department.
At the meeting, the GM CEO "reconfirmed our priorities for modernizing fuel economy standards, which is the need for one national set of requirements and the need to comprehend new technology developments like increased shared and autonomous electric vehicles," Morrissey said.
Automakers are pressing the administration to reach an agreement with California to maintain a nationwide set of fuel efficiency requirements.
California Air Resources Board chair Mary Nichols said in January the board does not believe the standards should be lowered but is willing to discuss modifications if warranted. "Absent any such evidence, we will certainly resist any changes," Nichols said.
Car companies hope to avoid a potential legal battle between federal regulators, many state attorneys general and environmental groups that could leave them in limbo about future rules.
The manufacturers also want rule changes to address lower gasoline prices and a shift in U.S. consumer preferences to larger, less fuel-efficient vehicles.
Industry executives have not publicly asked for specific reductions in the requirements negotiated with the Obama administration in 2011, that aimed to double average fleet-wide fuel efficiency to about 50 miles (80 km) per gallon by 2025.
The Obama administration said the rules would save motorists $1.7 trillion in fuel costs over the life of the vehicles but cost the auto industry about $200 billion over 13 years.
Auto officials say the Trump administration is considering proposing a significant reduction in the requirements. Any changed regulation will not be finalised until next year.
California's emissions rules are followed by a dozen states including New York and Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia that account for about 40 percent of U.S. vehicle sales.
Other automakers also have been holding meetings with regulators in recent weeks as have environmental groups as others. A meeting is planned this week between EPA officials and Ford Motor Co's top environment and safety officer, officials said.
The EPA is expected to announce by April the existing 2022-2025 requirements are "not appropriate," but it is unclear precisely when EPA and the Transportation Department will unveil proposed reductions in the requirements.
Two administration officials and several automakers told Reuters the timing of proposing reductions in the requirements or new flexibilities for automakers remained in flux. EPA officials suggested a proposal could come in late May or June, while the Transportation Department is pushing for a speedier unveiling of a proposal, automakers say.
In June, New York state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, and 12 other top state law enforcement officials said they would mount a court challenge to any effort to roll back vehicle emission rules.
The Obama administration sought to "lock in" the rules by announcing in January 2017 the completion of a "midterm review" to determine the feasibility of the 2022-2025 model year rules ahead of an April 1, 2018, deadline.
In March 2017, Trump announced he would reopen that review and suggested he would soften the mandates. "The assault on the American auto industry is over," he told autoworkers in Michigan.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 5 Daily Habits that maintain Hormonal Balance
- Walmart Sued For Cheating Numbers in a Bid to Outrun Amazon
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures