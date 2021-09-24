CHANGE LANGUAGE
GM Invests $300 Million in Chinese Autonomous Driving Startup Momenta

U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Thursday that it would invest $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta to develop self-driving technologies for future models in China.

This is the first autonomous driving partnership that the top U.S. automaker made in China, where it sold roughly three million vehicles last year.

GM is also developing autonomous driving technologies through its subsidiary Cruise. It also has Super Cruise driver assistance technology. Earlier this month, its venture capital arm invested in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars.

Four-year-old Momenta is among the few companies that hold a permit for gathering high-definition maps in China, a key tool in autonomous driving technologies.

first published:September 24, 2021, 08:30 IST