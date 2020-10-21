GM Reveals All-Electric Hummer With 500 Km Plus Range; To Be Priced Starting $80,000

General Motors, one of the largest automobile OEMs globally has introduced its GMC brand new electric Hummer pickup truck. The Hummer will be joined by crosstown rival Ford’s electric F-150, Tesla’s Cybertruck and pickups from four startup companies. All intend to start producing them between June of next year and the end of 2022. Prices for the Hummer Edition 1 will start at more than $112,000.

Big trucks take advantage of the big batteries and most of the trucks will be able to travel more than 250 miles (400 kilometers) on a single charge, with the Hummer going at least 350 miles (560 kilometers) in early testing. GMC claims that the Hummer EV can be charged at rates of up to 100 miles in 10 minutes — which translates to a full charge in less than 40 minutes thanks to a 800-volt charger with a peak charging rate of over 300 kW.

The Hummer will be a bit pricey at first with lots of standard goodies like a three motors that generate 1,000 horsepower for towing and hauling. The truck can go from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in about three seconds. It also has a crab walk feature that lets the front and rear wheels steer at the same angle at low speeds so it can move diagonally around obstacles.

The Hummer will be offered with a lot of technology and comfort features including a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center that functions as a digital instrument cluster.

There's also an “Infinity Roof” with four pop-out “Sky Panels” that can be removed and stored in the “frunk” (or front trunk) for a “unique open-air experience.”

Less-expensive versions will be rolled out until 2024, when the EV2 arrives starting at just under $80,000. There will be a total of 4 variants on offer. While the Edition 1 and EV2 will be the top and base spec models, there's also Hummer EV3X, with a three-motor setup and a price of $99,995 and Hummer EV2X, available in spring 2023, with Crab Mode, Extract Mode, and a suggested price of $89,995.