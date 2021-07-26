GM to Introduce Its Upgraded 'Super Cruise' Autonomous Tech to 6 Vehicles in 2022

General Motors has announced that it will be rolling out major upgrades on the technological front including automatic lane changing and towing support to its existing autonomous driving features. The ‘Super Cruise’ feature will soon be available in six vehicles including the 2022 all-new GMC Huummer EV pickup truck. Since the tech’s introduction back in 2017, the company has rolled out several upgrades and improvements but has been limited to its premium Cadillac brand.

At its launch four years ago, the tech was only brought into one Cadillac model - the full-size CT6 sedan, functional only on divided highways. Post the same, in 2019, the company anounced that Super Cruise was capable to function on 200,000 miles of roads in the US.

Now, in the coming two years, the company is planning to further expand to 22 vehicles including upcoming vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq and Hummer SUV. It said that automatic lane changes that function without a driver to prompt will be added to the Super Cruise. This feature in the enhanced Super Cruise will be available in the 2022 Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Sierra.

The American manufacturer has also hinted at a new feature that will allow drivers to engage the hands-free assistance system while trailering their boat or camper. This trailering feature will be available only in 2022 model year vehicles that have towing capability. Finally, GM has upgraded its in-car navigation to show drivers.

Also Watch:

GM’s Super Cruise makes use of a combination of lidar map data, high-precision GPS, cameras and radar sensors, as well as a driver attention system, which monitors the person behind the wheel to ensure they’re paying attention. This, unlike Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system, does not require the driver to have their hands on the wheel. However, their eyes must remain directed straight on the road.

With the system, the driver does not even have to use a turn signal to indicate a desire to change lanes. Instead, the system, when engaged, will make the lane change on its own after alerting the driver. The system will move the vehicle to the other lane to pass a slower vehicle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here