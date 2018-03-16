English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GM to Make Production Versions of Self-Driving Cruise AVs in Michigan

GM is part of a growing throng of automakers, technology companies and startups seeking to develop so-called robo-taxis over the next three years in North America, Europe and Asia.

Reuters

Updated:March 16, 2018, 1:27 PM IST
GM Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
General Motors Co will build production versions of its self-driving Cruise AV car at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan, the company said on Thursday.

Roof modules for the cars will be assembled at GM's Brownstown plant in Michigan, the company said, as it invests more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities.

GM is part of a growing throng of automakers, technology companies and startups seeking to develop so-called robo-taxis over the next three years in North America, Europe and Asia.

