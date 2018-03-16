English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GM to Make Production Versions of Self-Driving Cruise AVs in Michigan
GM is part of a growing throng of automakers, technology companies and startups seeking to develop so-called robo-taxis over the next three years in North America, Europe and Asia.
GM Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
General Motors Co will build production versions of its self-driving Cruise AV car at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan, the company said on Thursday.
Roof modules for the cars will be assembled at GM's Brownstown plant in Michigan, the company said, as it invests more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities.
GM is part of a growing throng of automakers, technology companies and startups seeking to develop so-called robo-taxis over the next three years in North America, Europe and Asia.
Also Watch
Also Watch
Roof modules for the cars will be assembled at GM's Brownstown plant in Michigan, the company said, as it invests more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities.
GM is part of a growing throng of automakers, technology companies and startups seeking to develop so-called robo-taxis over the next three years in North America, Europe and Asia.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi: The Beautiful Game's Favourite Child
- 5 Daily Habits that maintain Hormonal Balance
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures